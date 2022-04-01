Matthews reaches 50-goal mark as Maple Leafs' offence rolls in rout over Jets
Forward becomes 1st Leaf to reach scoring milestone since Andreychuk in 1993-94
Auston Matthews scored his 50th goal of the season as the Maple Leafs thumped the Winnipeg Jets 7-3 on Thursday night in Toronto.
William Nylander added two on the power play to go along with an assist and Ilya Mikheyev had a short-handed goal as part of his first three-point night in the NHL for the Leafs.
Mark Giordano, with a goal and an assist, John Tavares and Timothy Liljegren also scored Toronto (43-19-5), which got 20 saves from Erik Kallgren. Mitch Marner added three assists.
WATCH | Matthews reaches 50 goals for 1st time in career:
Nikolaj Ehlers, with a goal and an assist, Blake Wheeler and Paul Stastny replied for Winnipeg (33-26-10). Eric Comrie stopped 31 shots.
The Leafs were coming off key victories over the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins in the race for Atlantic Division playoff seeding, while the Jets picked up a crucial 3-2 shootout victory against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday as they continue to battle for a wild-card spot in the Western Conference.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?