Rielly scores 1st goal of season as Maple Leafs down Capitals
Toronto captain Tavares plays in 1,000th regular-season game
Morgan Rielly's first goal of the season stood up as the winner for Toronto in the Maple Leafs' 5-1 victory over the visiting Washington Capitals on Sunday.
Michael Bunting, with a goal and an assist, William Nylander, Pierre Engvall and Zach Aston-Reese provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (31-12-8). Ilya Samsonov made 23 saves in his sixth straight start — and seventh consecutive appearance.
Leafs captain John Tavares, who played the 1,000th regular-season game of his NHL career, was honoured by the team with a ceremony before the rare 5 p.m. ET puck drop at Scotiabank Arena.
Watch | Maple Leafs pay tribute to Tavares in 1,000th regular-season game:
Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said earlier in the day goaltender Matt Murray (ankle) will be out through the NHL all-star break and the club's subsequent bye week, but added the injury isn't expected to keep him out long-term.
Down 1-0 after the first period, Toronto got even 1:29 of the second when Bunting slid his 15th goal of the season past Kuemper on a power play.
Rielly then snapped his first of the campaign — the defenceman looked skyward in relief as he celebrated — at exactly seven minutes to make it 2-1.
Watch | Rielly nets 1st goal of season in 5-1 win over Capitals:
Nylander added his team-leading 28th on a delayed penalty at 10:45 before Engvall scored his 10th at 14:20 for a 4-1 advantage that spelled the end of Kuemper's outing.
Leafs centre David Kampf picked up an assist on Toronto's fourth goal for the 100th point of his career.
Aston-Reese rounded out the scoring with 3:13 left in regulation with his fifth.
Washington opened the scoring with 2:43 left in a sleepy first when Backstrom, who played just his ninth game of 2022-23 following hip surgery, fired his first of the campaign through a screen on Samsonov.
The 32-year-old Tavares expected "quite a few" family and friends in attendance for his milestone moment. "Probably the most I've had in my career," Tavares said following Saturday's practice. "Great to share it with so many people."
Selected first overall by the New York Islanders in 2009, the Oakville, Ont., product is the 375th player in NHL history to play 1,000 games. "Tremendous honour," Tavares said. "Hard to put into words ... just a lot of gratitude."
The Leafs announced before the game Matthews has been put on injured reserve. Toronto also activated T.J. Brodie off IR. The defenceman had missed the last 10 games with a rib problem — his second time on the shelf this season after missing 15 contests because of an oblique injury.
Toronto hosts Boston on Wednesday.
