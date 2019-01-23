Alex Ovechkin ties Sergei Fedorov for most points in NHL by a Russian
League-leading 37th goal of season gives Capitals captain 1,179 points in career
Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin collected the 1,179th point of his career Wednesday, tying him with Sergei Fedorov for the most NHL points by a Russian-born player.
Ovechkin, involved in a nasty collision with teammate T.J. Oshie in the first period of the game against the Maple Leafs, tied Fedorov with a booming shot from the top of the face-off circle that beat goaltender Frederik Andersen blocker-side at 3:51 of the second period.
It was his league-leading 37th goal of the season. He is on pace for 59 goals this season.
Fedorov, who finished his career with Magnitogorsk Metallurg of the KHL after the 2008-09 NHL season, had 483 goals and 696 assists in 1,248 NHL games over 18 seasons with Detroit, Columbus, Anaheim and Washington
The 33-year-old Ovechkin, in his 14th NHL season, increased his total to 644 goals and 535 assists in 1,053 regular-season games.
