Matthews records 100th point of season as Maple Leafs score 7 in rout of Capitals
American becomes 3rd player in franchise history to score 100+ points in a season
William Nylander, Michael Bunting and Ilya Mikheyev each scored twice, and Auston Matthews notched his 100th and 101st points with two assists in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 7-3 throttling of the Washington Capitals on Thursday.
Toronto captain John Tavares also chipped in four secondary assists before 18,466 at Scotiabank Arena. The win pushed the Maple Leafs (48-20-6) to a victory shy of the club record of 49, set in 2017-18.
Matthews became the third player in Maple Leafs' history to score 100 or more points in a season.
Toronto goalie Jack Campbell earned his 28th win as the home team outshot the visitors 32-25. The Capitals (41-23-10) saw their four-game win streak go by the wayside.
The Maple Leafs were buzzing early. The Capitals required 9:37 before Lars Eller mustered the first shot on goal off a turnover from Toronto forward Alex Kerfoot.
WATCH | Maple Leafs complete blowout win over Capitals:
By then, Toronto already enjoyed a 1-0 advantage on a goal from rookie Michael Bunting, set up from Mitch Marner and Matthews. For his 100th point, Matthews made a nifty play along the boards to deflect the puck to Marner.
Marner chased down the puck as a keepsake for Matthews. Bunting was performing in his 100th career game, and Marner hit the 60-assist mark for the second time in his career.
After Nylander missed an open net, he made up for the mistake by blasting in a 36-foot slapper after taking a pinpoint pass from Pierre Engvall for a 2-0 lead later in the opening period.
The offence picked up midway through the second period with a four-on-four situation because Engvall and Capitals defenceman Matt Irwin were off for roughing.
WATCH | Matthews records 100th point of season:
Washington defenceman John Carlson made a nice move around Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin for the visitors' first goal.
The Maple Leafs added two more before the second intermission. Mikheyev batted in a Matthews pass, and Bunting converted a two-on-one with Engvall.
Tom Wilson made it 6-2 in the final minute of the second period, smashing in an Eller pass to extend his career-best goal total to 24 this year.
Mikheyev added his second early in the final frame, and Nic Dowd countered for the Capitals.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?