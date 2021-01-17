Maple Leafs place veteran forward Jason Spezza on waivers

The Toronto Maple Leafs placed veteran forward Jason Spezza and goaltender Aaron Dell on waivers Sunday.

Spezza, 37, skated in all three games so far this season and registered one assist while averaging 7:44 of ice time.

He signed a one-year deal for the league minimum of $700,000 USin October, hoping for one more shot at winning his first Stanley Cup with his hometown team.

Spezza has scored 941 points (341 goals, 600 assists) in 1,126 career games with the Ottawa Senators (2002-14), Dallas Stars (2014-19) and Maple Leafs. He tallied 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) in 58 games in his first season with Toronto in 2019-20.

Spezza was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2001 NHL draft by Ottawa.

Dell, 31, has not played yet for the Maple Leafs. He signed a one-year, $800,000 contract in October following four seasons with the San Jose Sharks.

He compiled a 48-34-12 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and .908 save percentage in 107 games (89 starts) for the Sharks from 2016-20.