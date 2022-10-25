Golden Knights pull away from Leafs in 3rd period as Kessel ties 'iron man' record
Former Leaf denied 400th career goal by challenge in 989th consecutive game
Phil Kessel matched the NHL record for consecutive games played, Chandler Stephenson scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Monday night.
Nicolas Roy and Michael Amadio each scored their first of the season for the Golden Knights.
Kessel tied defenceman Keith Yandle's ironman record by playing in his 989th straight game. The 17-year veteran is set to break the mark Tuesday at San Jose.
Yandle's streak began in 2009 and ended in March last season. Kessel's streak started in November 2009.
WATCH | Stephenson pots game-winner:
The Maple Leafs, playing their second game on a five-game trip, got a goal from William Nylander. Ilya Samsonov made 30 saves.
Shortly after what appeared to be Kessel's 400th career goal got overturned, the Golden Knights forward picked up an assist when they took advantage of a power play to open the scoring.
the goal was offside but we're not deleting this because we love Phil and know he'll get there next goal 🙃 <a href="https://t.co/4TBSBAK0wb">https://t.co/4TBSBAK0wb</a>—@GoldenKnights
After Samsonov stopped back-to-back shots by Kessel and Reilly Smith, Roy was on the doorstep to bat the puck in.
Amadio got his goal midway through the third when he ripped Nic Hague's pass from the left boards past Samsonov on the far side.
Tavares exited with 13:02 left in the third when he took a slap shot from teammate Rasmus Sandin on the back of the knee.
