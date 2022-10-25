Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Golden Knights pull away from Leafs in 3rd period as Kessel ties 'iron man' record

Phil Kessel matched the NHL record for consecutive games played, Chandler Stephenson scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Monday night.

Former Leaf denied 400th career goal by challenge in 989th consecutive game

W.G. Ramirez · The Associated Press ·
Mark Giordano of the Toronto Maple Leafs, right, and Phil Kessel of the Golden Knights in action during a 3-1 home win for Vegas on Monday. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Logan Thompson made 23 saves for the Golden Knights. Stephenson's goal 42 seconds into the third gave Vegas a 2-1 lead and held up for his 15th career game-winner.

Nicolas Roy and Michael Amadio each scored their first of the season for the Golden Knights.

Kessel tied defenceman Keith Yandle's ironman record by playing in his 989th straight game. The 17-year veteran is set to break the mark Tuesday at San Jose.

Yandle's streak began in 2009 and ended in March last season. Kessel's streak started in November 2009.

WATCH | Stephenson pots game-winner:

Chandler Stephenson's 3rd period goal proves to be the winner as Vegas in win over Leafs

47 minutes ago
Duration 1:01
Vegas claimed a victory over Toronto 3-1 Monday night as Golden Knights' scored twice in the third period.

The Maple Leafs, playing their second game on a five-game trip, got a goal from William Nylander. Ilya Samsonov made 30 saves.

Shortly after what appeared to be Kessel's 400th career goal got overturned, the Golden Knights forward picked up an assist when they took advantage of a power play to open the scoring.

After Samsonov stopped back-to-back shots by Kessel and Reilly Smith, Roy was on the doorstep to bat the puck in.

Nylander tied it midway through the second period when he took a pass from captain John Tavares, skated across the slot and beat Thompson with a snapper from the right side.

Amadio got his goal midway through the third when he ripped Nic Hague's pass from the left boards past Samsonov on the far side.

Tavares exited with 13:02 left in the third when he took a slap shot from teammate Rasmus Sandin on the back of the knee.

