Maple Leafs deal forward Lafferty to Canucks for 5th-round draft pick

The Toronto Maple Leafs have sent forward Sam Lafferty to the Vancouver Canucks.

28-year-old recorded 27 points in 70 games last season with Chicago, Toronto

A men's hockey player skates near the boards.
Sam Lafferty was traded on Sunday by the Maple Leafs to the Canucks in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round draft pick. (Claus Andersen/Getty Images/File)

The Toronto Maple Leafs have sent forward Sam Lafferty to the Vancouver Canucks.

In exchange, Toronto receives a 2024 fifth-round draft pick.

The six-foot-two, 205-pound Lafferty had six points (two goals, four assists) in 19 games with the Leafs last season after being traded by Chicago in February. He added three points (one goal, two assists) in nine post-season contests for Toronto.

Lafferty had 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) in 51 games with Chicago in 2022-23.

The 28-year-old was a fourth-round pick (113th overall) by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2014.

He has 59 points (23 goals, 36 assists) in 210 games across five NHL seasons.

