Matthews scores hat trick, ties Vaive's single-season franchise goal record as Leafs dominate Lightning
Toronto centre leads league with 54 goals
Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals with 54, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night.
Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games. completed his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season — from the slot to give Toronto a 5-2 lead at 7:08 of the third. The centre tied Rick Vaive's mark set in 1981-82.
Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point streak. He also recorded his sixth straight multi-point game as the Maple Leafs took a two-point lead over Tampa Bay for second place in the Atlantic Division. Marner scored his goal at 11:24 of the third.
Pierre Engvall and Alexander Kerfoot had the other Toronto goals. Jack Campbell had 32 saves.
WATCH l Matthews nets historic hat trick in Leafs' win over Lightning:
Tampa Bay got goals from Nikita Kucherov and Jan Rutta, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 33 shots.
Matthews put Toronto up 2-1 with a wrist shot from the left circle 1:46 into the second.
After Rutta scored four minutes later, the Maple Leafs took a 4-2 advantage on Matthews' low-slot redirection with 10:03 left in the second and Kerfoot's in-close goal 2:28 later.
Engvall opened the scoring on Toronto's first shot 1:59 into the game.
Kucherov tied it at 1 from the left circle right off a faceoff win by Steven Stamkos at 6:24 of the first.
Stamkos had two assists. He extended his point streak to a season-high seven games (six assists, 11 points).
Matthews (253) moved past Bob Pulford (251) into ninth place on Toronto's all-time goals list. He has a point in each of his last 13 games.
