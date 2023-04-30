Maple Leafs win 1st playoff series in 19 years with OT victory over Lightning in Game 6
John Tavares scored in overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lighting 2-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night for their first playoff series win since 2004.
Tavares scores winner, Samsonov makes 31 saves for Toronto
John Tavares scored in overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lighting 2-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night for their first playoff series win since 2004.
GAME WINNER!<br>SERIES WINNER!<br><br>LET’S. GO. LEAFS. NATION!!!!!!!!! <a href="https://t.co/dkttq8eBpW">pic.twitter.com/dkttq8eBpW</a>—@MapleLeafs
Auston Matthews scored in regulation for Toronto, which will face the winner of the Boston-Florida series in the second round.
More to come.