Maple Leafs win 1st playoff series in 19 years with OT victory over Lightning in Game 6

John Tavares scored in overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lighting 2-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night for their first playoff series win since 2004.

Tavares scores winner, Samsonov makes 31 saves for Toronto

Two male ice hockey players wrap their arms around each other while celebrating on the ice in an arena filled with fans.
Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews, right, celebrates with defenceman TJ Brodie after scoring a goal during a 2-1 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 6 of their first-round series on Saturday night at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. (Chris O'Meara/The Associated Press)

Auston Matthews scored in regulation for Toronto, which will face the winner of the Boston-Florida series in the second round.

More to come.

