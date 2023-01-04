Matthews surpasses 500 career points in Maple Leafs' shootout defeat to Blues
Toronto centre scores, assists on Nylander's goal for 500th, 501st points of career
Brayden Schenn scored on the power play and again in the shootout to lift the visiting St. Louis Blues over the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5 on Tuesday.
Schenn put away the winner after Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich had both scored on Maple Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov.
Brandon Saad scored twice, including one short-handed, for an undermanned St. Louis (18-17-3) squad. Jordan Kyrou and Josh Leivo also chipped in.
Michael Bunting scored twice, including on a power play, for Toronto (23-8-7). Pierre Engvall, William Nylander, and Auston Matthews added goals.
Matthews also assisted on Nylander's goal for the 500th and 501st points of his career.
WATCH l Matthews hits career milestone in record fashion:
Samsonov stopped 27 shots in regulation and overtime.
Saad opened the scoring just 4:52 into the game, stripping Leafs captain John Tavares of the puck by the boards and then breaking in on the net. Schenn was credited with a power-play goal with 6:59 left to play in the first after a puck deflected off his skate and into Toronto's net.
Engvall answered back for the Leafs with 2:52 left in the first. Alex Kerfoot sent a high pass in from the top of the faceoff circle and Engvall, tied up with a Blues defender, got some of his stick on the puck to knock it past Binnington. The play happened so fast that David Kampf, Engvall's linemate, swept what looked like a rebound off of Binnington back into the net not realizing that it was actually bouncing out of the netting itself.
A wild second period saw the two teams combine for six goals, including three in a 77-second span.
WATCH l Schenn bags shootout winner to cap wild 10-goal game:
Kyrou made it 3-1 for St. Louis 3:09 into the second. Schenn fired a hard wrist shot on Samsonov and the rebound came out into a mess of Leafs defenders. The puck trickled out to Kyrou, who took advantage of the confusion to snap it into the net.
As Kyrou's goal was still being announced over the public-address system Nylander scored for Toronto. Bunting passed from behind the goal line out to Nylander at the point. He was waiting with his stick up, ready for a slapshot, with his blast easily getting past Binnington.
Leivo picked up his own rebound off of Samsonov's pad at the 9:32 mark of the second to make it 4-2 for the Blues. Bunting replied for Toronto 17 seconds later, putting a rebound past Binnington. A minute later, Saad snapped a shot from the slot to once again give St. Louis a two-goal lead.
Matthews cut into the Blues' lead again shortly after to make it 5-4. Nylander sent a cross-ice pass to Matthews who glided on one skate to receive the puck and snap a wrist shot into the net.
Bunting tied it 5-5 on a power play 7:55 into the third period. He converted on a feed from Nylander, sliding a puck past Binnington for his second of the night.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?