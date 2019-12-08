Leafs strike winning note as Matthews, Hyman down Blues
Toronto chases Jordan Binnington early after scoring 4 goal on 11 shots
Auston Matthews broke out of a slump with a pair of goals and Zach Hyman also scored twice as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Saturday night.
David Perron and Ivan Barbashev scored for St. Louis, which has lost two in a row following a four-game winning streak.
Jason Spezza capped the Leafs' four-goal first period outburst with his 19th of the season. Toronto scored three times in a span of 6:06.
Matthews had gone a season-high five games without a goal. He broke a 1-1 tie with a wrist shot from the left wing 6:51 into the opening period.
Matthews, the No. 1 overall choice in the 2016 NHL draft, had scored just once in seven career games against the Blues. He pushed the lead to 5-1 with a power-play goal midway through the second period, his 18th goal of the season.
Hyman scored his second goal of the game by converting on a short-handed breakaway for a 3-1 lead. He took a perfect pass from Pierre Engvall as they broke in alone on St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington.
Andersen recorded his fifth win in his last seven starts to improve to 14-7-3.
Binnington was removed after giving up four goals on 11 shots in the first 9:28. It was the first time he had been pulled since Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final after surrendering five goals on 19 shots.
