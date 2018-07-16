New
Maple Leafs sign 1st-round pick Sandin to entry-level contract
The Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday announced they have signed defenceman Rasmus Sandin, the 29th overall pick at last month's draft in Dallas, to a three-year, entry-level deal.
Swedish defenceman picked 29th overall in June NHL draft
First-round pick Rasmus Sandin has signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Leafs picked the 18-year-old Swedish defenceman 29th overall in the NHL draft last month.
Sandin had 12 goals and 45 points this past season with the Ontario Hockey League's Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. He added one goal and 12 assists in 24 playoff games and was named to the OHL's first all-rookie team.
Sandin has represented Sweden on multiple occasions, including at the most recent U18 Hlinka Memorial tournament.
