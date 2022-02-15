Marner reaches 400 career points as Maple Leafs beat Kraken
Markham, Ont., native becomes 2nd player from 2015 NHL draft to reach the milestone
Mitch Marner scored once and added two assists, Michael Bunting had a goal and an assist, and the Toronto Maple Leafs snapped a two-game losing streak with a 6-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Monday night.
Marner had an eight-game points streak snapped in Calgary last week in Toronto's first stop on a three-game trip, but has 22 points in the last 11 games. Auston Matthews added a pair of assists for Toronto, and Jack Campbell made 23 saves.
Seattle's Calle Jarnkrok scored his ninth goal of the season midway through the first period off a turnover in Toronto's zone. Jared McCann added a power-play goal in the third period, setting a career-high with his 20th goal of the season.
The Maple Leafs showed their potency on the power play going 2-for-2 with the man-advantage after entering the day with the best power play in the NHL, converting on 30.5% of their chances.
Alexander Kerfoot opened the scoring for Toronto at 3:56 of the first period beating Grubauer up high on the blocker side after going the previous 12 games without a goal. Jake Muzzin capped the scoring with his second of the season at 18:19 of the third.
Grubauer stopped eight of 11 shots in the first period before being pulled, with some bad luck on Bunting's goal as it deflected off Seattle defenseman Vince Dunn and caught Grubauer moving the opposite direction. Grubauer was replaced by backup Chris Driedger, who made 11 saves in the final two periods.
