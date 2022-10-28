Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Karlsson scores on breakaway in OT to lift Sharks over Maple Leafs

Erik Karlsson scored on a breakaway 57 seconds into overtime to give the Sharks a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night in San Jose.

Couture scores 300th career NHL goal as San Jose picks up 1st home win of season

Ben Ross · The Associated Press ·
Sharks defenceman Erik Karlsson puts the puck past Maple Leafs goalie Erik Kallgren during overtime for a 4-3 win on Thursday night at SAP Center in San Jose. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Erik Karlsson scored on a breakaway 57 seconds into overtime to give the Sharks a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night in San Jose.

Karlsson also had two assists as San Jose won at home for the first time this season, improving to 1-4.

Logan Couture had two goals and an assist, giving him 300 NHL goals. Timo Meier added a goal and assisted on the winner. Kappo Kahkonen made 22 saves for his first victory of the season.

Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner and David Kampf scored for Toronto. Erik Kallgren stopped 27 shots.

Couture opened the scoring just 26 seconds into the game, beating Kallgren on a partial breakaway. Kampf tied it a few minutes later.

Couture scored his second on a 5-on-3 advantage to put the Sharks back in front in the second period. Meier netted another power-play goal 42 seconds later, tipping Couture's shot past Kallgren.

Dozens of fans at SAP Center threw their hats on the ice, thinking it was Couture's third goal of the game, but replays clearly showed Meier deflecting the puck for his first goal of the season.

Marner brought Toronto back within one late in the second, beating Kahkonen with 23 seconds left.

Matthews tied it on the power play early in the third, scoring his second goal of the year.

Toronto goalie Ilya Samsonov has been a little under the weather during the current trip, contributing to the decision to start Kallgren.

The Maple Leafs will next face the Kings in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

