Tavares, Nylander lead Maple Leafs past Sharks for 8th victory in last 9 games
Matthews, Simmonds also score for Toronto, which improved to 11-2 in November
John Tavares and William Nylander each had a goal and assist and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the San Jose Sharks 4-1 on Friday night.
Auston Matthews and Wayne Simmonds added goals, and backup goalie Joseph Woll stopped 34 shots as Toronto won for the eighth time in nine games. The Maple Leafs are 11-2 in November and have outscored their past three opponents 13-3. Toronto moved into a tie with Florida for first place in the Atlantic Division.
The Sharks got a first-period goal from Nick Bonino, but their defence couldn't hold up against constant pressure from the Leafs. James Reimer, who has provided a spark in the net recently for San Jose, was pulled in the second period in favor of Adin Hill.
Tavares alertly let a pass from Morgan Rielly slip past him, and it landed on the stick of Nylander, who beat Reimer for a 1-0 Toronto lead.
Bonino tied it 4:44 into the first with his second goal in as many games for San Jose. But the Maple Leafs answered just 32 seconds later as Simmonds deflected David Kampf's shot past Reimer for a 2-1 lead.
WATCH l Nylander, Tavares each get goal, assist as Maple Leafs edge Sharks:
Matthews scored on a deflection of Timothy Liljegren's shot in the second period, increasing Toronto's lead. Tavares added his 10th goal of the season on a power play shortly after.
