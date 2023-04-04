Maple Leafs won't wear themed jerseys for team's Pride night Tuesday

The Toronto Maple Leafs won't wear themed warmup jerseys for the team's annual Pride night celebration Tuesday.

The organization has held Pride nights in support of the LGBTQ community since 2017 but has never sported special warmup jerseys.

The Leafs say rainbow stick tape will be available to players during the pre-game skate, and the team has several other events planned throughout the night.

Toronto players and head coach Sheldon Keefe donned rainbow-themed T-shirts during a Tuesday morning media availability before facing the Columbus Blue Jackets.

A small group of NHLers have declined to wear Pride warmup jerseys this season, including Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Ivan Provorov, San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer, Eric and Marc Staal of the Florida Panthers, and Buffalo Sabres blue liner Ilya Lyubushkin.

WATCH | Handful of NHLers object to wearing Pride-themed jerseys:

Handful of NHLers object to wearing Pride-themed jerseys Duration 2:02 Canadian NHL players Mark and Eric Staal are the latest to join a handful of others who are refusing to wear Pride-themed warm-up jerseys in support of the LGBTQ community. It’s ignited a debate over inclusivity and personal freedom in pro-hockey.

Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly has marched in Toronto's Pride parade along with general manager Kyle Dubas and team president Brendan Shanahan in the past.

"I believe actions speak louder than words," Rielly said Tuesday. "And especially speak louder than attire."

The Leafs will have Pride decals on their helmets, but Russian goaltender Ilya Samsonov isn't expected to wear one on the back of his mask.

Leafs summon Woll from AHL

Maple Leafs goalie Matt Murray is listed day-to-day with a head injury, Keefe said Tuesday.

Murray left Sunday's loss to the Red Wings after appearing to hit his head on the ice when Detroit forward Lucas Raymond slipped and fell into the back of the netminder's legs, causing Murray to fall backwards.

The 28-year-old Murray has struggled to stay healthy in his first season since being acquired from the Ottawa Senators.

In 26 games this season, Murray has a 14-8-2 record with a .903 save percentage and 3.01 goals-against average.

With Murray out, the Maple Leafs recalled goalie Joseph Woll from the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis.

The Maple Leafs also loaned forward Radim Zohorna, who played his first two games with the team over the weekend, back to the Marlies.