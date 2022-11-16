Tavares' 400th career goal helps Leafs defeat Penguins in Murray's return to Pittsburgh
Toronto goalie, who won Stanley Cups with Penguins in 2016, 2017, makes 34 saves
John Tavares scored his 400th goal, Matt Murray made 34 saves in his return to Pittsburgh and the Toronto Maple Leafs raced by the Penguins 5-2 on Tuesday night.
Murray, who won Stanley Cups with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017, held his ground in the second period after Pittsburgh trimmed an early three-goal deficit to one, buying Toronto time to eventually pull away.
Michael Bunting had two goals and an assist for Toronto. Mitchell Marner extended his points streak to 10 games with his fourth goal of the season. William Nylander added an empty-net goal to seal it.
Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell scored for the Penguins but Pittsburgh couldn't sustain the momentum from a successful three-game trip in which they earned five of possible six points to end an early season skid.
WATCH | Leafs captain John Tavares reaches 400-goal milestone:
DeSmith stopped 28 shots and had little help in front of him on a night Toronto had little trouble finding open space, sometimes right in front of the Pittsburgh net.
Two of Toronto's goals came from inside the blue paint, including Bunting's second goal with 50 seconds left in the second period on a play in which he simply camped to DeSmith's right and was in the perfect position to slam home a rebound with Penguins defenceman Kris Letang fruitlessly trying to cross-check him out of the way.
Toronto's other two goals came with players basically unchecked in the slot. Tavares briefly found himself unguarded high in the slot in the first period and Crosby closed too late. Bunting's first goal came on a 2-on-1 just 11 seconds into the second period as the Penguins briefly found themselves on their heels.
WATCH | Leafs honour Börje Salming:
A deflection by Rakell and a pretty backhand by Crosby against his old teammate in a 1:44 span early in the second drew Pittsburgh within 3-2 but Murray — attempting to kickstart his career after two underwhelming seasons with the rebuilding Senators — stood his ground and the Maple Leafs pulled away.
Tavares is the fifth player to reach 400 goals while wearing a Maple Leafs sweater. Hall of Famer Mats Sundin hit 400 goals on Oct. 14, 2002, also against the Penguins. ... Marner has three goals and 11 assists during his points streak.
Maple Leafs begin a three-game homestand Thursday night against New Jersey.
Penguins finish up a grueling stretch of 13 out of 17 on the road with three games in four days starting in Minnesota on Thursday night.
WATCH | Borje Salming gets emotional standing ovation at Hall of Fame game:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?