Leafs' Engvall suspended 1 game for high-sticking Kings' Durzi
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Pierre Engvall was dealt a one-game suspension on Friday for high-sticking Los Angeles Kings defenceman Sean Durzi, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced.
Incident took place at 1:02 of 3rd period in Toronto's 5-0 win over Los Angeles
The incident took place at 1:02 of the third period in Toronto's 5-0 win over Los Angeles on Thursday.
Engvall was given a game misconduct after striking Durzi in the back of the head as the two players got tangled up near centre ice.
The Maple Leafs are set to host the Calgary Flames next on Saturday.
