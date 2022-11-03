Tavares scores hat trick as Maple Leafs beat Flyers to snap 4-game skid
Matthews adds goal, assist; Aston-Reese scores 1st goal with Toronto in 5-2 win
John Tavares registered his 11th career hat trick and added an assist as the Maple Leafs snapped a four-game slide with a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night in Toronto.
Auston Matthews, with a goal and an assist, and Zach Aston-Reese also scored for Toronto (5-4-2), while Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly had two assists each. Ilya Samsonov made 23 saves.
The disjointed and wobbling Leafs — a team that sees itself as a Stanley Cup contender — limped home Sunday following an ugly 1-2-2 road trip accented by overtime losses to the lowly San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks.
The pressure on under-fire head coach Sheldon Keefe ratcheted up with every dropped point through the first 10 games of the schedule, including losses to the Montreal Canadiens and Arizona Coyotes — teams that finished 32nd and 31st, respectively, in last season's overall standings.
But his players responded with a solid effort that should lower the temperature in hockey's biggest media market — at least for a few days.
WATCH | Tavares leads Maple Leafs past Flyers:
Playing the second of a back-to-back following a 1-0 overtime loss to the New York Rangers a night earlier, the Flyers opened the scoring at 13:09 of Wednesday's first period when Farabee blasted his third past Samsonov.
Sandstrom, who was looking for his first career NHL victory in his eighth appearance with Carter Hart getting a rest, held the fort on two early Toronto power plays, but Matthews slotted home his own rebound from in close for his fourth on another man advantage at 16:40.
Flyers defenceman Tony DeAngelo hit the post early in the second on a shot that fooled Samsonov from distance before Matthews, Nylander and Aston-Reese had good opportunities at the other end.
Samsonov was forced to make a desperation stop on Konecny during a Philadelphia man advantage later in the period. Scott Laughton then hit the visitors' second post on an odd-man rush.
The Leafs goaltender made a huge stop on DeAngelo seven seconds into the third right off the faceoff at centre.
Aston-Reese scored his first of the campaign, and first for Toronto, when the puck caromed to the winger with Sandstrom at his mercy at 2:49 for a 3-1 lead.
Reeser's first as a bud!! 👏 <a href="https://t.co/LfYCUfq7Mh">pic.twitter.com/LfYCUfq7Mh</a>—@MapleLeafs
Tippett got the Flyers back within one on a power-play effort Samsonov should have stopped at 7:01.
But Tavares, who was in the box for that one, provided some highlight-reel insurance at 12:24 when he stepped around Philadelphia defenceman Travis Sanheim before burying his own rebound.
Toronto's captain then completed his hat trick on a power play with 5:37 left in regulation after Sandstrom lost a skate blade and was out of position.
Konecny and Matthews then got into a jousting match with less than two minutes to go in a brouhaha that saw Leafs defenceman Mark Giordano and Flyers centre Kevin Hayes dropping the gloves.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?