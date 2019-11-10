Marner suffers ankle injury as Leafs fall to Flyers in SO

Sean Couturier scored the winner in the shootout as the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Saturday night.

Flyers captain Claude Giroux also scored in the shootout for the visitors, while William Nylander was the only successful Leaf.

Phillipe Myers and Oskar Lindblom had the goals in regulation for Philadelphia (9-5-2). Brian Elliott stopped 38 shots through 65 minutes of action.

Nylander, with a goal and an assist, and Travis Dermott replied for Toronto (9-5-3). Frederik Andersen made 30 stops for the Leafs, who saw their season-high three-game winning streak come to an end. Auston Matthews added two assists.

Toronto also lost star winger Mitch Marner to an ankle injury early in the second period.

Kevin Hayes hit the post in overtime for Philadelphia before Ivan Provorov deked Andersen to the ice, but sent his backhand wide. Toronto got a power play late in the extra period, but Elliott was there to deny Nylander.