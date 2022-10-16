Holl scores late winner, Samsonov solid in place of injured Murray as Maple Leafs beat Senators
Nylander, Kampf also score for Toronto in 3-2 win
Justin Holl scored the winner with 1:55 left in the third period and Ilya Samsonov made 25 saves as the Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Saturday night in Toronto.
Claude Giroux, with a goal and an assist, and Shane Pinto replied for Ottawa (0-2-0), which got 29 saves from Anton Forsberg.
Holl, a defenceman known for his play at the other end of the rink, buried his first of the season after pinching down into the slot.
Nylander pushed the Leafs ahead 2-1 with 6:31 left in regulation off a pass from Auston Matthews for his second after the Senators couldn't clear the defensive zone.
But the visitors responded 1:25 later when Giroux banged home a loose puck for his first with Ottawa.
Samsonov started in place of Matt Murray, who was poised to get the call against his former team before leaving the morning skate at Scotiabank Arena with an abductor injury.
Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas bet big on the Murray-Samsonov tandem — goaltenders with past success, but lots to prove — in the off-season after trading the oft-injured Petr Mrazek and letting all-star Jack Campbell walk in free agency.
With their rebuild over and a young core led by Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle and Thomas Chabot a year older, the Senators had a headline-grabbing summer with the additions of Giroux, sniper Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, who's currently out with an upper-body injury.
Toronto picked up its first victory of the season Thursday in a 3-2 triumph over Washington in Samsonov's debut for the Leafs against the team that cut him loose in July.
The Leafs tied the game with 16.4 seconds left in the middle period when Kampf redirected Jake Muzzin's shot through Forsberg's pads.
Ottawa had a chance to go up 2-0 on a power play earlier in the period, but Tkachuk hit the post before William Nylander also found iron at the other end on a breakaway.
Samsonov denied Josh Norris in tight off the rush early in the third before Mitch Marner came close from the slot on Forsberg.
The Leafs goaltender had to sharp moments later when Tyler Motte swept the puck off the stick of T.J. Brodie and on goal as the defenceman skated in front of Toronto's net.
