Auston Matthews' flair for opening night continues in Leafs' win over Senators

Auston Matthews continued his dominance on opening night.

The Maple Leafs centre scored twice as Toronto defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-3 in the curtain-raiser on the 2019-20 NHL season Wednesday.

The Leafs unveiled John Tavares as the 25th captain in franchise history during the pre-game ceremony, with Matthews, winger Mitch Marner and defenceman Morgan Rielly named as alternates.

Ilya Mikheyev, with a goal and an assist in his NHL debut, Frederik Gauthier and Trevor Moore also scored for Toronto, which got 23 stops from Frederik Andersen. Tyson Barrie, acquired from the Colorado Avalanche in the off-season trade for Nazem Kadri, added two assists.

WATCH | John Tavares introduced as Leafs captain:

Tavares took the ice during the pre-game introductions with a 'C' on his jersey for the first time in Toronto. 0:33

Matthews now has nine goals and two assists in the four season-opening games of his young career — including the four he bagged against the Senators in his NHL debut back in 2016.

Brady Tkachuk, Scott Sabourin and Bobby Ryan replied for Ottawa. Craig Anderson made 37 saves.