Leafs' Nylander, Kapanen involved in minor car accident

A day after making his long-awaited season debut, Maple Leafs winger William Nylander was involved in a minor car accident in Toronto.

It was first reported Friday afternoon by CP24's Stephanie Smyth that Nylander, 22, was involved in a crash near the team's practice facility.

This Just In : Source confirms to <a href="https://twitter.com/CP24?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CP24</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MapleLeafs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MapleLeafs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/wmnylander?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@wmnylander</a> in car crash today on Kipling Ave near the Mastercard Center. Source says Nylander is 'OK'...<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Leafs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Leafs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Toronto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Toronto</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TMLtalk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TMLtalk</a> —@stephaniesmyth

Yup he and Kappy are good 💪 ... his car.. not so much <a href="https://t.co/YowVSmZVxW">pic.twitter.com/YowVSmZVxW</a> —@edallley

Nylander signed a six-year deal with the Maple Leafs on Saturday after a months-long contract standoff. The new contract carries an annual average value of $6.9 million.

Teammate Kasperi Kapanen was also in the vehicle on Friday, but the team reported to Canadian Press reporter Joshua Clipperton that no injuries were sustained.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Leafs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Leafs</a> say William Nylander and Kasperi Kapanen were involved in "a minor" car accident near the team's practice facility this afternoon. Team adds there were no injuries. —@JClipperton_CP

Nylander was kept off the scoresheet in Toronto's 5-4 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. The team will head to Boston to face the Bruins on Saturday.