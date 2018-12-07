Skip to Main Content
Leafs' Nylander, Kapanen involved in minor car accident

Leafs' Nylander, Kapanen involved in minor car accident

A day after making his long-awaited season debut, Maple Leafs winger William Nylander was involved in a minor car accident in Toronto.

Toronto forwards OK after incident outside of team's practice facility on Friday

Toronto Maple Leafs William Nylander was involved in a minor car accident on Friday. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

A day after making his long-awaited season debut, Maple Leafs winger William Nylander was involved in a minor car accident in Toronto. 

It was first reported Friday afternoon by CP24's Stephanie Smyth that Nylander, 22, was involved in a crash near the team's practice facility. 

Nylander signed a six-year deal  with the Maple Leafs on Saturday after a months-long contract standoff. The new contract carries an annual average value of $6.9 million. 

Teammate Kasperi Kapanen was also in the vehicle on Friday, but the team reported to Canadian Press reporter Joshua Clipperton that no injuries were sustained. 

Nylander was kept off the scoresheet in Toronto's 5-4 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. The team will head to Boston to face the Bruins on Saturday. 

