Beauvillier completes Islanders' comeback victory over Maple Leafs in overtime
New York ties game with under 3 minutes to play in 3rd period
Anthony Beauvillier scored his first goal in 11 games at 1:56 of overtime as the New York Islanders came back from a goal down late in the third period to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Monday.
John Tavares and Auston Matthews replied for Toronto (10-5-5). Erik Kallgren made 21 saves for the Leafs, who lost their fifth game of the season in OT. Mitch Marner had an assist to extend his point streak to 13 games.
Beauvillier wired his fourth goal of the season upstairs off the rush after taking a drop pass from Brock Nelson in the extra period.
WATCH | Beauvillier wins it:
Marner, who has three goals and 15 assists during his red-hot run, also registered points in 13 straight contests last season from March 15 to April 9.
The winger is the fifth NHL player in the last 30 years with multiple point streaks of at least 13 games in a calendar year, joining Patrick Kane (2019), Leon Draisaitl (2019), Dave Andreychuk (1992) and Pierre Turgeon (1992).
The Islanders netminder then robbed Calle Jarnkrok on a Toronto flurry before Matthews scored his ninth on a nice deflection upstairs off a Timothy Liljegren effort at 14:06.
After Jarnkrok missed a great chance from the slot, Bailey buried his fourth to tie it at 2-2 with 2:58 left in regulation following a mixup in the defensive zone between Kallgren and Leafs blue-liner Jordie Benn.
Toronto registered the game's first seven shots and hit the crossbar in a dominant start. However, New York pushed back with the next five efforts on target before Dobson's one-timer hit Leafs centre David Kampf in front and caromed past Kallgren for the defenceman's sixth.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?