Mitch Marner scores twice as Maple Leafs blank Islanders

Mitch Marner scored twice and Joseph Woll stopped 20 shots for his first career shutout as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New York Islanders 3-0 Sunday night.

Ondrej Kase also scored as Toronto improved to 11-2 in their last 13 games in the opener of a four-game road trip that includes the next three games in California. Woll, a 2016 third-round draft pick, picked up his second career win in two starts.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 37 shots for the Islanders, who lost their sixth straight game — all in regulation — and remained winless in two at their brand new $1.1 billion US UBS Arena next to Belmont Park. New York has been outscored 27-6 during its losing streak.

The undermanned Islanders were without six of their regular skaters due to COVID-19 protocol and second-line center Brock Nelson left the game after playing 6:58 in the opening period.

Marner opened the scoring with a short-handed goal at 3:31 of the first period. Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin's outlet pass off the boards helped Marner get behind Islanders forward Mathew Barzal before converting a breakaway on the backhand.

Kase got his fifth of the season and doubled Toronto's advantage 2 minutes into the third. The 26-year-old forward beat the Islanders' Richard Panik to the slot before hammering a beautiful feed from David Kampf.

Marner extended the Maple Leafs' lead to 3-0 when he buried a feed from Michael Bunting with 6:31 left.

The Islanders failed to capitalize on three power-play opportunities and remain 30th in the NHL on the man advantage. New York was also shut out for the second time this season.

