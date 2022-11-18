Devils down Maple Leafs in overtime to extend win streak to 11 games
Toronto goalie Murray makes 30 saves in return from injury
Yegor Sharangovich scored 57 seconds into overtime and Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves as the visiting New Jersey Devils defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Thursday for their 11th straight victory.
Sharangovich buried his fourth goal of the season on a rebound after Jack Hughes stole the puck with the teams playing 3-on-3 in the extra period and took the initial shot on Leafs netminder Matt Murray.
The Devils won an 11th game in a row for the third time in franchise history. The Florida Panthers had last season's longest winning run at 13 contests.
New Jersey also snapped an eight-game losing streak against Toronto dating back to April 2018, and won at Scotiabank Arena for the first time since October 2017.
Auston Matthews, with a goal and an assist, and William Nylander replied for Toronto (9-5-4), which got 30 stops from Murray. Mitch Marner added an assist to push his point streak to 11 games, the longest active run in the NHL.
Down 2-1 with Murray on the bench for an extra attacker, Nylander tied it with his eighth on a shot that hit Devils defenceman Jonas Siegenathaler with 2:09 left in regulation.
Hischier snapped a 1-1 tie at 3:02 of the second period on a 2-on-1 when he ripped his ninth upstairs on Murray.
The Leafs went to their fifth power play with just over five minutes left in the third, but Vanecek robbed Matthews on a one-time chance before Nylander equalized late.
Matthews opened the scoring on the man advantage at 15:15 of the first thanks to some poor coverage in front of Vanecek.
But the Devils responded just 24 seconds later following some equally suspect defensive structure that left Bratt alone in front of Murray to roof his seventh.
