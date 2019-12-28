Leafs cash in on Devils' OT gift to extend win streak to 6
Toronto's Ilya Mikheyev transported to hospital after 'significant' laceration to wrist
Devils defenceman Damon Severson backhanded the puck into his own net in overtime, gifting the Toronto Maple Leafs a 5-4 win over New Jersey on Friday night for their season-best sixth straight victory.
Zach Hyman, Ilya Mikheyev, Kasperi Kapanen and John Tavares scored for Toronto. Michael Hutchinson had 24 saves in winning his second straight start.
Mikheyev left the ice in the third period after being cut on his wrist by Jack Hughes' skate. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation, the Maple Leafs said.
Nico Hischier, Nitita Gusev, Kyle Palmieri and Jesper Bratt tallied for New Jersey, and Blackwood made 32 saves.
The teams combined for seven goals during a wide-open first 40 minutes. Palmieri and Bratt got the last two a little more than three minutes apart to give the Devils a 4-3 lead.
Palmieri scored his 15th of the season on a point-blank shot shortly after lifting Tyson Barrie's stick to take the puck and tie it at 3. Palmieri jumped on a centre-ice turnover by Kapanen to set up the go-ahead goal by Bratt at 10:11.
Hyman and Mikheyev scored 19 seconds apart late in the first period to give the Maple Leafs a 2-1 lead.
With the Devils enjoying a two-man advantage, Gusev tied it at 1:42 of the second period. Kapanen put Toronto ahead with a top-shelf shot at 5:18, but the Devils countered with two over the next five minutes for their second lead. Hischier had scored the game's first goal early.
