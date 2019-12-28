Skip to Main Content
Leafs cash in on Devils' OT gift to extend win streak to 6
Leafs cash in on Devils' OT gift to extend win streak to 6

Devils defenceman Damon Severson backhanded the puck into his own net in overtime, gifting the Toronto Maple Leafs a 5-4 win over New Jersey on Friday night for their season-best sixth straight victory.

Toronto's Ilya Mikheyev transported to hospital after 'significant' laceration to wrist

Tom Canavan · The Associated Press ·
The Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate a goal during their 5-4 OT victory over the New Jersey Devils on Friday. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Severson got the puck after Toronto's William Nylander lost control of it driving toward New Jersey's net. The 25-year-old Severson inadvertently beat goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood while trying to clear the puck out of danger. Nylander was credited with the goal.

Zach Hyman, Ilya Mikheyev, Kasperi Kapanen and John Tavares scored for Toronto. Michael Hutchinson had 24 saves in winning his second straight start.

Mikheyev left the ice in the third period after being cut on his wrist by Jack Hughes' skate. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation, the Maple Leafs said.

WATCH | Leafs complete comeback to down Devils in OT:

The Toronto Maple Leafs traded the lead back and forth with New Jersey before William Nylander scored in overtime to give Toronto a 5-4 win. 1:46

Nico Hischier, Nitita Gusev, Kyle Palmieri and Jesper Bratt tallied for New Jersey, and Blackwood made 32 saves.

Tavares tied it at 4-4 with 11:45 left in the third period with a tap-in power-play goal from Blackwood's crease. Nylander made the pass to set it up.
Ilya Mikheyev of the Toronto Maple Leafs rushes off the ice after being cut by a skate during the third period. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The teams combined for seven goals during a wide-open first 40 minutes. Palmieri and Bratt got the last two a little more than three minutes apart to give the Devils a 4-3 lead.

Palmieri scored his 15th of the season on a point-blank shot shortly after lifting Tyson Barrie's stick to take the puck and tie it at 3. Palmieri jumped on a centre-ice turnover by Kapanen to set up the go-ahead goal by Bratt at 10:11.

Hyman and Mikheyev scored 19 seconds apart late in the first period to give the Maple Leafs a 2-1 lead.

With the Devils enjoying a two-man advantage, Gusev tied it at 1:42 of the second period. Kapanen put Toronto ahead with a top-shelf shot at 5:18, but the Devils countered with two over the next five minutes for their second lead. Hischier had scored the game's first goal early.

