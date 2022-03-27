Canadiens' Allen records 49 saves in victory over Maple Leafs
Toronto drops to wild card spot after Bruins, Lightning wins earlier Saturday
Jake Allen made 49 saves and Paul Byron scored a late third-period winner as the Montreal Canadiens grabbed a 4-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night in Montreal.
Auston Matthews and William Nylander scored while Mitch Marner picked up two assists for Toronto (40-19-5). Erik Kallgren made 14 saves.
Byron took advantage of a Toronto turnover with just over two minutes to go in the game. He skated the puck the length of the ice and waited patiently before sealing the game-winner.
WATCH | Allen's masterful performance leads Canadiens past Maple Leafs:
The Maple Leafs took 36 seconds to find the opening marker. Michael Bunting, sliding on his knees, found Matthews with a pass and the winger matched his career-high goal tally of 47 with a one-timer.
Dvorak levelled the score for the Canadiens but Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe challenged the play for offside. The review showed Suzuki cross the blue line before the puck and the goal was overturned.
Savard finally tied the game 1-1 at 9:44 of the second when he caught Laurent Dauphin's cross-ice pass and tapped in Montreal's equalizer.
Nylander made it a 2-2 game when he grabbed a loose puck in the slot, found his way around Allen and notched a power-play goal.
Dvorak finally got his goal back, notching the late empty-netter.
