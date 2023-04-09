Marner records career-high 98th point as Maple Leafs crush Canadiens

Mitch Marner had two goals and an assist to set a career high with 98 points on the season as the Toronto Maple Leafs thumped the visiting Montreal Canadiens 7-1 on Saturday night.

John Tavares, with two of his own, Auston Matthews, with a goal and three assists, William Nylander and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto (47-21-11). Ryan O'Reilly and Erik Gustafsson added three assists each.

Ilya Samsonov made 20 saves.

With fellow goaltender Matt Murray still out due to a head injury, the Leafs signed University of Toronto netminder Jett Alexander to an amateur tryout contract — for salary cap management purposes — hours before puck drop to serve as Samsonov's backup instead of recalling third-string option Joseph Woll from the minors.

Alexander played the final 1:10 of the game with the Leafs up by six, but didn't register a save.

Jonathan Kovacevic replied for overwhelmed Montreal (31-43-6). Sam Montembeault stopped 39 shots.

WATCH | Matthews leads way with 4-point night:

Matthews 4-point night leads Maple Leafs to win over Canadiens Duration 0:42 Auston Matthews' goal and four helpers helped Toronto to a dominant 7-1 win over Montreal Saturday night.

Locked into a first-round playoff matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning — Toronto has also clinched home-ice advantage in the series — the Leafs went up 1-0 when Marner scored his 29th goal of the season on a power play midway through the opening period.

The rebuilding Canadiens finally got their first and only shot of the opening 20 minutes before Marner registered point No. 97 of the campaign with a pass to Tavares on another man advantage for the Toronto captain's 34th.

Montreal responded early in the second when Kovacevic's point shot hit Marner for the defenceman's third.

But the one-way traffic quickly resumed when Nylander found the back of the net for just the third time in 13 games 1:28 later with his 38th and a 3-1 lead.

Marner then scored his 30th for his third point of the night to set a new career-high.

30 ON THE YEAR FOR MITCHELLY MARNER!! <a href="https://t.co/CVvoH0l0ja">pic.twitter.com/CVvoH0l0ja</a> —@MapleLeafs

The 25-year-old is looking to become just the fourth Toronto player to hit 100 points in a season, joining Darryl Sittler (twice), Doug Gilmour (twice) and Matthews (once).

Tavares added his 35th on another Toronto power play in the third period to make it 5-1 on a sequence that stood up after a coach's challenge for goaltender interference.

Matthews then ripped his 39th with six minutes left in regulation to round out the scoring before Bunting tipped a shot from the star centre for his 23rd on another man advantage.

Alexander rounded things out by getting his moment in the spotlight with 70 seconds left in regulation when he entered the game to a roaring ovation from the crowd.

Things you just absolutely love to see 💙 <a href="https://t.co/o1uWEgqCAr">pic.twitter.com/o1uWEgqCAr</a> —@MapleLeafs

Bruising winger and Toronto native Wayne Simmonds suited up for just his 18th game of the season — and potentially his last as a Leaf at Scotiabank Arena.

With the team set to close out the regular schedule on the road before the playoffs, and a deep roster of forwards at head coach Sheldon Keefe's disposal, the 34-year-old pending unrestricted free agent's future with the organization is up in the air.

The Maple Leafs close out the regular season with three straight road games beginning Monday in Florida.

The Canadiens visit the New York Islanders on Wednesday before winding up its 2022-23 campaign Thursday at home against Boston.