Leafs' Marner scores historic short-handed goal on the penalty shot against Bruins
Toronto forward accomplishes franchise first in Game 1 against Boston
Mitch Marner is wasting no time in demonstrating his value to the Maple Leafs early on in the playoffs.
After scoring Toronto's first goal in Thursday's Game 1 against Boston, the 21-year-old Toronto forward made Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask look absolutely silly by scoring a spectacular goal on the penalty shot in the second period.
Marner was hauled down by Jake DeBrusk on a short-handed breakaway and made no mistake to pull his team ahead 2-1. It was just the second short-handed goal of his career and is the first short-handed goal on a penalty shot in franchise playoff history.
WATCH | Patience, poise and a historic Mitch Marner penalty shot:
It's been nearly 20 years since a Leafs player has scored on a penalty shot in the playoffs. Former Toronto captain Mats Sundin scored one against Buffalo on May 29, 1999 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference final. The Sabres won the series 4-1.
As Maple Leafs faithful already know, Marner is in the final year of his entry-level contract and is in line for a big raise this summer. He's been making his case all season, reaching a career-high 94 points in the regular season.
Mitch Marner is sooooo getting “offer sheeted” this summer.—@Sid_Seixeiro
Toronto general manager Kyle Dubas is likely getting ready to back up that Brinks truck for Marner, but scoring such a timely goal against the team that's been such a playoff thorn in Toronto's side has to feel priceless.
