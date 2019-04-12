Leafs' Marner scores historic short-handed goal on the penalty shot against Bruins

Mitch Marner is wasting no time in demonstrating his value to the Maple Leafs early on in the playoffs.

After scoring Toronto's first goal in Thursday's Game 1 against Boston, the 21-year-old Toronto forward made Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask look absolutely silly by scoring a spectacular goal on the penalty shot in the second period.

Marner was hauled down by Jake DeBrusk on a short-handed breakaway and made no mistake to pull his team ahead 2-1. It was just the second short-handed goal of his career and is the first short-handed goal on a penalty shot in franchise playoff history.

WATCH | Patience, poise and a historic Mitch Marner penalty shot:

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner scored an impressive short-handed penalty shot goal against the Boston Bruins in Game 1, the first goal of its kind in Leafs franchise playoff history. 1:00

It's been nearly 20 years since a Leafs player has scored on a penalty shot in the playoffs. Former Toronto captain Mats Sundin scored one against Buffalo on May 29, 1999 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference final. The Sabres won the series 4-1.

As Maple Leafs faithful already know, Marner is in the final year of his entry-level contract and is in line for a big raise this summer. He's been making his case all season, reaching a career-high 94 points in the regular season.

Mitch Marner is sooooo getting “offer sheeted” this summer. —@Sid_Seixeiro

Toronto general manager Kyle Dubas is likely getting ready to back up that Brinks truck for Marner, but scoring such a timely goal against the team that's been such a playoff thorn in Toronto's side has to feel priceless.