Nylander eclipses 70-point plateau as Maple Leafs edge by Wild in overtime
Toronto forward scores game-winning goal, adds earlier assist in 2-1 victory
William Nylander scored at 1:05 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Friday night.
David Kampf had the other goal for Toronto (36-15-8). Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves. Nylander added an assist to give him 70 points on the campaign.
Brandon Duhaime replied for Minnesota (32-21-6). Filip Gustavsson made 22 stops as the Wild saw their four-game winning streak snapped after beating Columbus 2-0 on Thursday.
Nylander stripped Frederick Gaudreau off the puck in the extra period in the Minnesota zone before beating Gustavsson for his 33rd goal of the season.
The third organization involved in last week's three-team trade that saw the Leafs acquire forwards Ryan O'Reilly and Noel Acciari from St. Louis, the Wild opened the scoring in the first period on a strange sequence that saw Duhaime's centring pass go in off Toronto's Calle Jarnkrok and sneak by Samsonov for his seventh.
The Leafs responded before the period was over when Kampf scored his sixth from in tight off a Nylander setup from behind the net.
The Leafs' fifth-ranked man advantage got another opportunity with under eight minutes left in the third, but the Minnesota goaltender was equal to a Nylander one-timer.
The Wild then got their first power play with less than four minutes remaining in regulation only to have Samsonov and Toronto's penalty killers hold firm to force OT.
