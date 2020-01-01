Leafs get Wild to stroll into new year on winning high
Toronto extends point streak to 8 as Kerfoot notches 100th career point
Auston Matthews and William Nylander each had a goal and an assist and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 Tuesday night.
Frederik Andersen, named a first-time all-star Monday, stopped 26 shots.
Ryan Suter had a goal and Devan Dubnyk made 25 saves for Minnesota. The Wild, 10-4-3 at home, lost the first two games of a stretch in which they play 16 of 19 games at Xcel Energy Center.
Moments after a "Let's Go Wild!" chant began to offset a loud "Go Leafs Go!" from fans supporting the visitors, Matthews completed a perfect tic-tac-toe passing play with Nylander and Mitchell Marner to make it 3-0 on the power-play midway through the second period.
Suter scored on the power play to get the Wild within 3-1 later in the second period. Andersen was screened by Mikko Koivu, who returned to the lineup after missing 12 games with a lower-body injury.
Minnesota went 1-for-3 on the power play and is 4 for 37 in its last 14 games.
Nylander has goals in four straight games and six in his past seven. He also has five assists in that seven-game span.
