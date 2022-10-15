Leafs goalie Matt Murray out at least 1 month with abductor injury
Toronto Maple Leafs confirmed goaltender Matt Murray will be out at least four weeks following an abductor injury in a statement on Saturday.
Kallgren recalled from Marlies to serve as backup to Samsonov against Ottawa
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray will miss at least four weeks with an abductor injury, the club announced Saturday.
The 28-year-old was scheduled to start against the Ottawa Senators, but left the morning skate in obvious discomfort and was subsequently placed on long-term injured reserve.
Erik Kallgren was recalled from the AHL's Toronto Marlies to serve as the backup to Ilya Samsonov.
The Leafs bet big on Murray and Samsonov — two goalies with plenty to prove — in the off-season after letting all-star Jack Campbell walk in free agency.
Murray, who was acquired from Ottawa via trade in July, lost Wednesday's season-opener 4-3 in Montreal, while Samsonov beat Washington 3-2 on Thursday.
Kallgren went 8-4-1 with an .888 save percentage and 3.31 goals-against average with one shutout in 14 games with the Leafs last season.
