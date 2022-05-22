Maple Leafs sign defenceman Giordano to 2-year contract extension
The Toronto Maple Leafs signed veteran defenceman Mark Giordano to a two-year contract extension Sunday. The average annual value of the contract is $800,000 US.
38-year-old had 8 goals, 27 assists this season split between Toronto, Seattle
Giordano, 38, had eight goals and 27 assists in 75 games this season split between Toronto and the Seattle Kraken. He added two assists in seven playoff contests with the Maple Leafs.
Giordano, a Toronto native, has 151 goals and 393 assists in 1,024 career regular-season NHL games with Toronto, Seattle and Calgary. He has also accumulated nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 30 playoff games.
