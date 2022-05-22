Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NHL

Maple Leafs sign defenceman Giordano to 2-year contract extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed veteran defenceman Mark Giordano to a two-year contract extension Sunday. The average annual value of the contract is $800,000 US.

38-year-old had 8 goals, 27 assists this season split between Toronto, Seattle

The Canadian Press ·
Mark Giordano, seen during a game in April, has 151 goals and 393 assists in 1,024 career regular-season NHL games with Toronto, Seattle and Calgary. (Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Giordano, 38, had eight goals and 27 assists in 75 games this season split between Toronto and the Seattle Kraken. He added two assists in seven playoff contests with the Maple Leafs.

Giordano, a Toronto native, has 151 goals and 393 assists in 1,024 career regular-season NHL games with Toronto, Seattle and Calgary. He has also accumulated nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 30 playoff games.

WATCH l Maple Leafs head into an uncertain off-season:

Maple Leafs head into an uncertain offseason following another 1st round exit

5 days ago
Duration 2:18
CBC News' Greg Ross attended the Toronto Maple Leafs' season-ending media availability, and has more on the decisions the team will need to make this summer.
Comments

