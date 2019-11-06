Matthews, Nylander spark Leafs late to salvage sleepy win over Kings

Auston Matthews and William Nylander scored 30 seconds apart in the third period as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Los Angels Kings 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Alexander Kerfoot had the other goal for Toronto (8-5-3), which got 24 stops from Frederik Andersen. Matthews and Nylander each added an assist.

The Leafs had captain John Tavares back in the lineup after he missed the last seven games with a broken finger.

Alex Iafallo replied for Los Angeles (5-10-0). Jonathan Quick made 20 saves.

Alexander Kerfoot, left, celebrates his game-tying goal in the second period. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Matthews snapped a 1-1 tie with 7:24 left in regulation when Andreas Johnsson sent a pass in front that went off Nylander and right to the Leafs' centre, who buried his 12th goal of the season.

With fans at Scotiabank Arena still celebrating, Nylander moved in on a 2-on-1 with Matthews and outwaited Quick and Kings defenceman Sean Walker before roofing his fourth at 6:54.