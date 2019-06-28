Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said last week he was close to getting new contracts signed with pending restricted free agent forwards Kasperi Kapanen and Andreas Johnsson.

The parties put pen to paper on Friday.

The Leafs announced Kapanen has agreed to a three-year contract extension with an annual average value of $3.2 million US, while Johnsson's deal is worth $3.4 million annually over four years.

The announcements come after Toronto managed to get Patrick Marleau's $6.25-million salary cap hit off the books with the veteran forward's recent trade to the Carolina Hurricanes. Carolina bought out the final year of Marleau's contract Thursday, making him an unrestricted free agent.

While signing both Kapanen and Johnsson checks off a couple of boxes for the Leafs, they still need to get a new deal done with fellow RFA and star winger Mitch Marner with free agency set to open Monday.

Marner has received a lot of offer-sheet buzz, as outlined here.

The 22-year-old Kapanen recorded a career-high 44 points (20 goals, 24 assists) in 78 games with Toronto last season, while Johnsson, 24, accrued 43 points (20 goals, 23 assists) in 73 games.