Leafs' Joe Thornton fined $3K for hit on Jets' Perreault
The NHL has fined Toronto Maple Leafs forward Joe Thornton US$3,017 after upending Mathieu Perreault in the third period against the Winnipeg Jets.
Toronto and Winnipeg conclude 2-game series Saturday
The NHL has fined Toronto Maple Leafs forward Joe Thornton US$3,017 for interference.
Thornton upended Jets forward Mathieu Perreault, who was well away from the puck, in the third period of Toronto's 5-3 win over the Jets Thursday night.
The 41-year-old veteran was assessed a minor penalty for interference on the play.
The Maple Leafs and Jets conclude their two-game series Saturday at Winnipeg's Bell MTS Place.
Toronto leads the North Division by six points over the Jets, who have played one fewer game.
WATCH | CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo recaps Week 14 in all-Canadian North Division:
