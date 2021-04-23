Leafs' Joe Thornton fined $3K for hit on Jets' Perreault

The NHL has fined Toronto Maple Leafs forward Joe Thornton US$3,017 for interference.

Thornton upended Jets forward Mathieu Perreault, who was well away from the puck, in the third period of Toronto's 5-3 win over the Jets Thursday night.

The 41-year-old veteran was assessed a minor penalty for interference on the play.

The Maple Leafs and Jets conclude their two-game series Saturday at Winnipeg's Bell MTS Place.

Toronto leads the North Division by six points over the Jets, who have played one fewer game.

