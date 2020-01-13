Panthers make meal of Leafs as Jonathan Huberdeau becomes Florida's all-time points leader
Frederik Andersen gets chased after allowing 4 goals on 12 shots
Florida's Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist, surpassing Olli Jokinen for the franchise's career points lead with 420, and the Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 8-4 on Sunday night.
The eight goals allowed were the most for Toronto since a 9-2 loss to Nashville on Nov. 18, 2014.
Mitch Marner scored twice for the Maple Leafs, and Zach Hyman had a goal and two assists. John Tavares also scored.
Congrats to the <a href="https://twitter.com/FlaPanthers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FlaPanthers</a> new franchise leader in points! 👏 <a href="https://twitter.com/JonnyHuby11?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JonnyHuby11</a> <a href="https://t.co/OY7b4htsGC">pic.twitter.com/OY7b4htsGC</a>—@NHLGIFs
Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen allowed four goals on 12 shots before he was pulled 49 seconds into the second period. Michael Hutchinson stopped 13 shots.
Marner's 13th goal got the Maple Leafs within three early in the third. But Hoffman converted a one-timer off a pass from Huberdeau, making it 8-4 with the power-play goal 4:33 into the period.
Toronto had a goal disallowed with 6:49 left in the third due to a high stick by Cody Ceci.
Leading 3-0, the Panthers scored on their first three shots of the second. Matheson chased Andersen 49 seconds into the period. Vatrano's short-handed goal, a shot from the low slot off a pass from Barkov, made it 5-0 at 2:25.
Hyman flipped in a loose puck from in front to make it 5-1 at 3:30 of the second.
Trocheck's shot from the top of the right circle beat Hutchinson at 5:46 for a 6-1 lead.
Huberdeau's goal, a backhanded shot from in front, stretched the Panthers' lead to 7-1 at 12:38 of the second.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.