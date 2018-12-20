Matthews, Rielly have 4-point nights as Leafs crush Panthers

Auston Matthews scored twice and set up two more for his second four-point game of the season as the Toronto Maple Leafs thumped the Florida Panthers 6-1 on Thursday.

John Tavares also had two goals for Toronto (23-10-2), while Morgan Rielly had four assists for his second four-point night of 2018-19.

Mitch Marner added a goal and two assists for the Leafs. Nazem Kadri chipped in with a goal and an assist. Frederik Andersen made 25 saves.

Both Matthews and Rielly recorded the third four-point games of their careers. Matthews also notched the 18th two-goal game of his young career. Rielly is the first defenceman in the NHL to reach 40 points this season.

Toronto's Nazem Kadri kicks the puck past Florida goaltender Roberto Luongo for a goal that was later ruled illegal. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

Henrik Borgstrom replied for Florida (13-14-6). Roberto Luongo stopped 17-of-22 shots before getting the hook for the Panthers, who beat Toronto 4-3 in overtime at home on Saturday. James Reimer made three stops after coming on five minutes into the third period.

The Leafs announced before the game that winger Zach Hyman was out with an ankle injury suffered during Tuesday's 7-2 victory in New Jersey. Andreas Johnsson took his place on a line with Tavares and Mitch Marner, while Connor Brown was elevated to the third unit with Kadri and William Nylander.