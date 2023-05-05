Content
NHL·FLA LEADS 2-0

Leafs rookie Knies out with concussion after hit from Panthers' Bennett

Toronto forward Matthew Knies has been ruled out of the Maple Leafs' next two playoff games with a concussion and is unlikely to return during their second-round series, head coach Sheldon Keefe said Friday.

Joshua Clipperton · The Canadian Press ·
A hockey player is shown from the shoulders up.
Toronto's Matthew Knies suffered a concussion in Thursday's Game 2 loss to the Florida Panthers. (Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The 20-year-old forward sustained the injury in Thursday night's 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the series.

Knies was cross-checked into the boards in the first period by Florida's Sam Bennett, who followed up by grabbing the Leafs winger by the head/neck area and slamming him backwards onto the ice behind the Panthers' goal. Knies did not return to the game after the first intermission. 

Bennett was not penalized on the play, although Bennett was later penalized — and fined $5,000 on Friday — for cross-checking Michael Bunting in the head.

"I didn't love it, obviously," Maple Leafs captain John Tavares said after the game. "And it results in an injury."

Toronto is down 2-0 with the series heading back to Florida for Games 3 and 4 on Sunday and Wednesday.

