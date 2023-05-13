Content
Maple Leafs eliminated from playoffs as Panthers' Cousins secures Game 5 OT winner

The Toronto Maple Leafs were eliminated from the playoffs with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of their second-round series on Friday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe, third from left, celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period of Florida's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 5 of their second-round series on Friday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto (Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Nick Cousins scored the winner, setting up a showdown with the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference final.

Maple Leafs forward William Nylander sent the game to overtime with a late equalizer.

Defenceman Morgan Rielly thought he tied the game for Toronto late in the second period, but a video review resulted in a no-goal decision.

Aaron Ekblad and Carter Verhaeghe scored for Florida in the opening period, while Rielly replied in the second.

With files from The Canadian Press

