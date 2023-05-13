Maple Leafs eliminated from playoffs as Panthers' Cousins secures Game 5 OT winner

The Toronto Maple Leafs were eliminated from the playoffs with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of their second-round series on Friday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Nick Cousins scored the winner, setting up a showdown with the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference final.

NICK COUSINS CALLED GAME!! 😤 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> <br><br>Nick Cousins (<a href="https://twitter.com/Cous27?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Cous27</a>) sends the <a href="https://twitter.com/FlaPanthers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FlaPanthers</a> to the Conference Finals with his overtime winner!! <a href="https://t.co/kcozZIcGmj">pic.twitter.com/kcozZIcGmj</a> —@NHL

Maple Leafs forward William Nylander sent the game to overtime with a late equalizer.

Defenceman Morgan Rielly thought he tied the game for Toronto late in the second period, but a video review resulted in a no-goal decision.

Aaron Ekblad and Carter Verhaeghe scored for Florida in the opening period, while Rielly replied in the second.

