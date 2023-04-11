Maple Leafs' Tavares scores in OT to snap Panthers' 6-game winning streak
Samsonov makes 46 saves in win as top Toronto prospect Knies makes NHL debut
John Tavares scored with 21.3 seconds remaining in overtime and the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs beat Florida 2-1 on Monday night to snap the Panthers' six-game winning streak.
Brandon Montour scored for Florida and tied the franchise record for goals by a defenceman in a season with his 16th. Goalie Alex Lyon made 23 saves and lost for the first time in seven straight starts in place of Sergei Bobrovsky.
The Panthers managed to gain a point and moved closer to a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Florida has gone 6-0-1 since losing in Ottawa on March 27.
"That game could have gone either way," Montour said. "They played well, both goalies played well and we ended up getting a point out of it. It obviously would have been better to get the extra point, but we are alright."
WATCH | Samsonov, Tavares lift Leafs to victory:
After a scoreless opening 37-plus minutes, the Maple Leafs took a 1-0 lead when Matthews deflected a long shot by Mitch Marner with 2:13 remaining in the second period.
The Panthers tied the score midway through the third when Montour scored on a feed from Carter Verhaeghe.
With a win in their regular-season finale Thursday against the visiting Carolina Hurricanes, the Panthers can clinch a playoff spot — if they had not done so before, depending on how the Pittsburgh Penguins do on Tuesday against Chicago.
"Five games ago, we hoped we would make that last game and have a chance," Florida coach Paul Maurice said. "We have earned a two-day block of rest before the biggest game of the year. Now we can say it is the biggest game of the year."
Knies, a second round pick in 2021, was the Big Ten Player of the Year and a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award. Knies played 13:09 over 18 shifts.
Due to salary cap concerns, the Maple Leafs added junior goalie Nick Chenard to their roster in time for the game on Monday. Chenard, 21, played for the Owen Sound Attack in the Ontario Hockey League this season.
