McDavid uncorks masterpiece followed by game winner to help Oilers down Leafs in OT
Matthews, Draisaitl and Marner also involved in night of offensive fireworks
Connor McDavid scored his second goal of the night 42 seconds into overtime as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Saturday.
McDavid, who also had an assist, redirected a pass from Leon Draisaitl off the rush for his seventh goal of the season.
Dominik Kahun and Josh Archibald also scored for Edmonton (4-6-0). Mikko Koskinen stopped 26 shots. Draisaitl and Tyson Barrie each added two assists for the Oilers, who halted a two-game slide.
Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Zach Hyman replied for Toronto (7-2-1), while John Tavares added two assists as the Leafs saw their four-game winning streak come to an end.
WATCH | McDavid scores 2 highlight-reel goals against Leafs:
Frederik Andersen, who made 27 saves, dropped to 14-1-2 in his career against the Oilers.
The expected offensive fireworks with McDavid, Matthews, Leon Draisaitl and Mitch Marner sharing the ice didn't materialize when the teams split a pair of games in Toronto last week, but the Leafs' 4-3 victory Thursday served as Saturday's undercard.
