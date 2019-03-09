Too little, too late for Oilers in loss to Maple Leafs
Toronto completes western Canada road trip with 5 points in 3 games
John Tavares had a goal and two assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs held on for a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.
Morgan Rielly and Jake Muzzin also scored while Frederik Andersen made 33 saves for the Maple Leafs (42-21-5), who have gone 6-1-1 in their last eight games.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Oscar Kelfbom responded for the Oilers (30-31-7) who had a four-game winning streak halted. Anthony Stolarz stopped 37 shots in defeat.
Stolarz was a surprise starter when it was announced Mikko Koskinen wouldn't dress due to an illness.
It took the Maple Leafs 16 first-period shots before they got one past Stolarz, scoring on a Rielly point shot on the power play with just 14 seconds left in the opening frame.
Andersen came up big when called upon in the first half of the game, making a couple of huge saves on Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl.
