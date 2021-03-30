Oilers cap season series against Maple Leafs with OT victory
Nurse scores 17 seconds into extra frame; McDavid extends point streak to 11 games
Darnell Nurse scored 17 seconds into overtime as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Monday in the ninth and final regular-season meeting between the teams.
After Oilers goalie Mike Smith stopped Auston Matthews on a 2-on-1 break right off the faceoff of the extra period, the Oilers broke the other way, with Connor McDavid feeding Nurse to bury his 12th goal of the season, and second in as many games.
Josh Archibald and Kyle Turris scored in regulation for Edmonton (22-13-1), while Smith stopped 29 shots.
Matthews, with his NHL-leading 23rd goal, and Mitch Marner, with a goal and an assist, replied for Toronto (22-10-3), which got 20 saves from Michael Hutchinson. Justin Holl chipped in with two assists as the North Division leaders fell to 6-1-2 against the Oilers in 2020-21.
WATCH | Oilers top Leafs in OT:
McDavid, who tops the league with 63 points, extended his point streak to 11 games.
Hutchinson got the start with Jack Campbell (leg) not at 100 per cent and Frederik Andersen out with a lower-body injury. Campbell, who moved to 6-0-0 this season with Toronto's 4-3 overtime victory against Edmonton on Saturday, got the night off with No. 4 option Veini Vehvilainen serving as the backup.
WATCH | I was in net for...Alex Ovechkin's hot-stick celebration:
