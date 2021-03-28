Skip to Main Content
NHL·New

Matthews downs Oilers in OT as Leafs complete comeback

Auston Matthews scored 54 seconds into overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Saturday.

Toronto takes battle of North Division heavyweights to notch 3rd straight win

Joshua Clipperton · The Canadian Press ·
Auston Matthews of the Leafs scored the game winner to help Toronto defeat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in OT on Saturday. (Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports)

Auston Matthews scored 54 seconds into overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Saturday.

William Nylander, with a goal and an assist, John Tavares and Pierre Engvall replied for Toronto (22-10-2), extending its winning streak to three games. Jack Campbell made 17 saves. Alex Galchenyuk added two assists. Matthews also had an assist.

WATCH | Toronto's Pierre Engvall scores bouncer off of Mike Smith's head:

Engvall's weird goal bounces in off Smith's mask

Sports

3 hours ago
1:59
Pierre Engvall opened the scoring for the Leafs with a goal that bounced off the top of goalie Mike Smith's head. 1:59

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists for Edmonton (21-13-1), while Tyson Barrie, with a goal and an assist against his former team, and Darnell Nurse also scored for the Oilers. Mike Smith made 27 saves in a battle of North Division heavyweights.

Connor McDavid, who tops the NHL scoring race with 62 points, added two assists.

The teams will play their ninth and final meeting of the regular season Monday back at Scotiabank Arena.

On the winner, Matthews fired a puck towards the net that went off Nurse and got past Smith for the star centre's league-leading 22nd goal of the season.

WATCH | Rob Pizzo recaps week 10 in the NHL's all-Canadian division:

Week 10 roundup of the NHL's North Division

Sports

2 days ago
3:54
In our weekly segment, Rob Pizzo catches you up on the week that was in the all-Canadian division in the NHL. 3:54
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now