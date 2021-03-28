Matthews downs Oilers in OT as Leafs complete comeback

Auston Matthews scored 54 seconds into overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Saturday.

William Nylander, with a goal and an assist, John Tavares and Pierre Engvall replied for Toronto (22-10-2), extending its winning streak to three games. Jack Campbell made 17 saves. Alex Galchenyuk added two assists. Matthews also had an assist.

Pierre Engvall opened the scoring for the Leafs with a goal that bounced off the top of goalie Mike Smith's head.

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists for Edmonton (21-13-1), while Tyson Barrie, with a goal and an assist against his former team, and Darnell Nurse also scored for the Oilers. Mike Smith made 27 saves in a battle of North Division heavyweights.

Connor McDavid, who tops the NHL scoring race with 62 points, added two assists.

The teams will play their ninth and final meeting of the regular season Monday back at Scotiabank Arena.

On the winner, Matthews fired a puck towards the net that went off Nurse and got past Smith for the star centre's league-leading 22nd goal of the season.

