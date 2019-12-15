Alexander Kerfoot had a goal and an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs powered their way to a 4-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Ilya Mikheyev, Frederik Gauthier and Mitch Marner also scored for the Maple Leafs (16-14-4), who have now won three of their last four games.

Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen made 36 saves to secure the win.

Frederik Andersen of the <a href="https://twitter.com/MapleLeafs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MapleLeafs</a> is the fifth goaltender in NHL history to reach 200 career regular-season wins in 344 appearances or less. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLStats?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLStats</a> <a href="https://t.co/zQ3rZieqnB">pic.twitter.com/zQ3rZieqnB</a> —@PR_NHL

Alex Chiasson replied for the Oilers (18-13-4), who have now lost four in a row.

Toronto started the scoring five minutes into the opening period as Pierre Engvall made a nice feed through traffic from behind the net to Kerfoot, who blasted a shot up high past Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen, who was playing without his stick.

Maple Leafs defenceman Tyson Barrie left the game later in the period after blocking a shot and did not return.