Marner's game winner against Red Wings extends point streak to 17 games
Toronto forward sits 1 game shy of Darryl Sittler's single-season franchise record
Auston Matthews and William Nylander scored 51 seconds apart in the first period, Mitch Marner extended his point streak to 17 games and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Red Wings 4-2 Monday night in Detroit.
Moritz Seider had an early goal for Detroit, finishing a four-shot flurry, but the lead didn't last long. Matthews' wrist shot beat Ville Husso glove side a few minutes later and Nylander scored on a power play to put the Maple Leafs ahead 2-1 midway through the first period.
Marner scored to extend his point streak — one short of the franchise record — in the opening minute of the second. Sandin put Toronto up 4-1 midway through the period, chasing Husso.
WATCH | Marner's goal elevates point streak to 17 games:
Detroit's breakout goalie was pulled from a game for the first time this season after giving up four goals on 13 shots. He entered with an NHL-high three shutouts, matching his previous career total.
Alex Nedeljkovic entered in relief and stopped all 10 shots he faced for the Red Wings, who had won a season-best four consecutive games.
Detroit pulled Nedeljkovic late for an extra skater but couldn't score.
Marner's 17-game point streak is one shy of the single-season Maple Leafs record set by Darryl Sittler during the 1977-78 season and matched 12 years later by Ed Olczyk.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?