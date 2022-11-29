Marner's game winner against Red Wings extends point streak to 17 games

Auston Matthews and William Nylander scored 51 seconds apart in the first period, Mitch Marner extended his point streak to 17 games and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Red Wings 4-2 Monday night in Detroit.

Rasmus Sandin also scored and Matt Murray made 38 saves for the Maple Leafs, who have won a season-high four straight and earned a point in nine consecutive games.

Moritz Seider had an early goal for Detroit, finishing a four-shot flurry, but the lead didn't last long. Matthews' wrist shot beat Ville Husso glove side a few minutes later and Nylander scored on a power play to put the Maple Leafs ahead 2-1 midway through the first period.

Marner scored to extend his point streak — one short of the franchise record — in the opening minute of the second. Sandin put Toronto up 4-1 midway through the period, chasing Husso.

Marner extends point streak to 17 games as Maple Leafs beat Red Wings Duration 0:54 Toronto beats Detroit 4-2 for their fourth straight victory. Mitch Marner scores to extend his point streak to 17 games, the third longest streak in franchise history.

Detroit's breakout goalie was pulled from a game for the first time this season after giving up four goals on 13 shots. He entered with an NHL-high three shutouts, matching his previous career total.

Alex Nedeljkovic entered in relief and stopped all 10 shots he faced for the Red Wings, who had won a season-best four consecutive games.

Midway through the third, Seider's shot was redirected by teammate Adam Erne in front to pull the Red Wings within two.

Detroit pulled Nedeljkovic late for an extra skater but couldn't score.

Marner's 17-game point streak is one shy of the single-season Maple Leafs record set by Darryl Sittler during the 1977-78 season and matched 12 years later by Ed Olczyk.