Tavares, Matthews lead high-powered Leafs past Stars
Toronto forwards each score twice as team earns 3rd win in its 1st 4 games
Auston Matthews and John Tavares each had two goals, and the high-scoring Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Dallas Stars 7-4 on Tuesday night.
Toronto defenceman Morgan Rielly had a career-high four assists after he scored the winning goal in Sunday night's 7-6 overtime win at Chicago. Mitchell Marner had a goal and three assists as the Maple Leafs improved to 2-0 on a four-game trip.
Led by Matthews and Tavares, Toronto has won three of its first four games. Matthews has seven goals and three assists already. Tavares, who signed a blockbuster deal with his hometown Maple Leafs this summer, has scored five of his six goals in the past two games.
Here's why this NHL season is already so entertaining:
Tyler Seguin had a goal and three assists for Dallas, and Alexander Radulov finished with a goal and two assists.
Ben Bishop, who had stopped 62 of 63 shots to help the Stars to a 2-0 start, made 23 saves.
Frederik Andersen had 30 stops for the Maple Leafs.
