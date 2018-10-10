Skip to Main Content
Tavares, Matthews lead high-powered Leafs past Stars

Hockey Night in Canada

Recap

Tavares, Matthews lead high-powered Leafs past Stars

Auston Matthews and John Tavares each had two goals, and the high-scoring Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Dallas Stars 7-4 on Tuesday night.

Toronto forwards each score twice as team earns 3rd win in its 1st 4 games

Toronto Maple Leafs Nikita Zaitsev (22) celebrates a goal with Jake Gardiner (51), John Tavares (91), and Zach Hyman (11) against the Dallas Stars in the third period on Tuesday night. (Richard W. Rodriguez/The Associated Press)

Toronto defenceman Morgan Rielly had a career-high four assists after he scored the winning goal in Sunday night's 7-6 overtime win at Chicago. Mitchell Marner had a goal and three assists as the Maple Leafs improved to 2-0 on a four-game trip.

Led by Matthews and Tavares, Toronto has won three of its first four games. Matthews has seven goals and three assists already. Tavares, who signed a blockbuster deal with his hometown Maple Leafs this summer, has scored five of his six goals in the past two games.

Tyler Seguin had a goal and three assists for Dallas, and Alexander Radulov finished with a goal and two assists.

Ben Bishop, who had stopped 62 of 63 shots to help the Stars to a 2-0 start, made 23 saves.

Frederik Andersen had 30 stops for the Maple Leafs.

