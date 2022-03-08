Matthews hits 40 goals for 3rd straight season as Maple Leafs hold off Blue Jackets
Sniper caps Toronto's 3-goal 1st against Columbus to help snap 2-game slide
Auston Matthews became the first player to score 40 goals this season, Petr Mrazek made 31 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 on Monday night.
The Maple Leafs jumped out to a 3-0 lead in a dominant first period. The Blue Jackets had tied it by early in the third period, but couldn't get a go-ahead tally.
"I think just the start that we had was really positive, [then] letting them back in the game, but I thought just our bench and our team as a whole just stayed poised and confident," Matthews said. "And we just kept playing and scored a couple big goals to give ourselves a lead."
Watch | Matthews hits 40 goals again:
Elvis Merzlikins, starting his third game in four days for Columbus, made 28 saves, but it wasn't enough to prevent a third straight loss for the Blue Jackets, who dropped a back-to-back over the weekend.
Sean Kuraly, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Jack Roslovic and Patrik Laine scored for Columbus. Gus Nyquist and Max Domi each had two assists.
Toronto brought sustained early pressure in the Columbus end and took advantage of turnovers.
Mikheyev beat Merzlikins 8:06 into the game before Marner scored off a rebound from Bunting's long shot with 5:59 left in the first. Matthews got his league-leading 40th goal about three minutes later with a wraparound shot to the far post.
"Our whole team was really good in the first, which makes Auston's line and Auston himself that much more dangerous," Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said. "Because shift over shift, we're just carrying momentum and really wearing down the opponent."
The Blue Jackets closed it to 3-1 early in the second when a long shot by Domi bounced in off Kuraly. Bjorkstrand cut the lead to one with his 20th goal late in the second during a 4-on-4.
But the Leafs got back to work, with Kerfoot banging in a goal off the far post and Bunting shoveling one in over Merzlikin's skate in traffic with 8:39 left in the game.
Laine made it a one-goal game again with 48 seconds left, but the Blue Jackets, with an empty net, just ran out of time.
WATCH | Mrazek closes out the game:
"I know where we're at here. We need the two points, but it was a step for us tonight against a really good team to stay in it and work ourselves back into the game," Columbus coach Brad Larsen said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?